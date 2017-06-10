Top Stories
Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Amber Rose Bares It All In Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Amber Rose Bares It All In Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 2:13 pm

Fifth Harmony Got Great Advice From A Former Girl Group Member About Sticking Together

Fifth Harmony Got Great Advice From A Former Girl Group Member About Sticking Together

Fifth Harmony were on fire last night at the iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday (June 9).

The ladies — Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei — kicked off the event before getting in some much needed cuddle time with Lauren‘s pup Leo backstage.

Speaking with Time mag recently, Fifth Harmony opened up about the advice they got about being in a girl group from Kelly Rowland, who was in one herself.

“She told us, ‘Let everything out in your music. Just go in there and write your faces off. Let the music speak for itself.’ That was right before we started our album writing process,” Lauren shared, and the band took her advice to heart.

She adds, “Knowing that, and hearing that from her mouth, was like, ‘We can do this.’ We have so much to draw from. We’re all so creative. I know we can do this. She validated that.”
Just Jared on Facebook
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 01
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 02
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 03
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 04
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 05
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 06
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 07
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 08
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 09
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 10
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 11
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 12
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 13
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 14
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 15
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 16
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 17
5h miami iheart summer ball rowland advice 18

Photos: INSTARImages.com, Getty, WENN
Posted to: Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Fifth Harmony, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop