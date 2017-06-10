Fifth Harmony Got Great Advice From A Former Girl Group Member About Sticking Together

Fifth Harmony were on fire last night at the iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday (June 9).

The ladies — Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei — kicked off the event before getting in some much needed cuddle time with Lauren‘s pup Leo backstage.

Speaking with Time mag recently, Fifth Harmony opened up about the advice they got about being in a girl group from Kelly Rowland, who was in one herself.

“She told us, ‘Let everything out in your music. Just go in there and write your faces off. Let the music speak for itself.’ That was right before we started our album writing process,” Lauren shared, and the band took her advice to heart.

She adds, “Knowing that, and hearing that from her mouth, was like, ‘We can do this.’ We have so much to draw from. We’re all so creative. I know we can do this. She validated that.”