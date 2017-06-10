Top Stories
Sat, 10 June 2017 at 8:20 am

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Hayley Announce Sex of Upcoming Baby

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Wife Hayley Announce Sex of Upcoming Baby

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley have found out whether they’re having a girl or boy!

The couple announced earlier this week that they’re expecting their first child together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Florida Georgia Line and their other halves at the 2017 ACM Awards

Tyler‘s all geared up for a BOY!!!!” Hayley captioned an Instagram photo of the duo cutting into a gorgeous pink and blue gender reveal cake on Friday (June 9). “Can’t freaking wait! 💙🍼👶🏼#diamondsordirtbikes #genderreveal #itsaBOY 📸:@justinmrusek 🎂:@crumbdelacrumb.”

“We’re both over the moon that our first will be a little boy!” Hayley told People. “I thought it might be a boy, but Tyler was 1,000 percent confident it would be – so confident that some of our friends brought us baby boy gifts.”

“I’m pretty stoked,” Tyler added (via E! News). “I’m just really excited that we can officially talk about it now and get it out there and not have to keep a secret anymore. But next year is going to be a lot of fun. I think we’re having a Christmas baby.”
