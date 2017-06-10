Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Anne Hathaway &amp; Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 6:26 pm

Hailee Steinfeld's Fans Made Her Forget the Words at Summertime Ball!

Hailee Steinfeld's Fans Made Her Forget the Words at Summertime Ball!

Hailee Steinfeld was so moved by the love from the audience at CapitolFM’s Summertime Ball that she forgot the words to her own song!

The 20-year-old singer was joined at the show by Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Julia Michaels, Ella Eyre, and more on Saturday (June 10) at Wembley in London, England.

“WEMBLEY. YOU MADE ME FORGET THE WORDS TO MY OWN SONG. That was mental. Thank you for showing me so much love. ❤🇬🇧 #CapitalSTB.” Hailee tweeted after the show.

Hailee kept it casual in a sweater and jeans on the red carpet.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dua Lipa, Ella Eyre, Hailee Steinfeld, Julia Michaels, Little Mix

