Sat, 10 June 2017 at 7:03 pm
Hailey Baldwin Enjoys Miami Beach in Her Pink Swimsuit!
Hailey Baldwin puts her hot body on display in a form-fitting pink swimsuit at the beach on Saturday (June 10) in Miami, Fla.
The 20-year-old model was joined by a gal pal to take a dip in the water.
Hailey took to Twitter that day to celebrate her parents’ wedding anniversary. “My parents are married 27 years today ❤️💍 inspired by them every day!” she wrote on her account. Congrats to them!
