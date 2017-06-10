Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Anne Hathaway &amp; Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 7:03 pm

Hailey Baldwin Enjoys Miami Beach in Her Pink Swimsuit!

Hailey Baldwin puts her hot body on display in a form-fitting pink swimsuit at the beach on Saturday (June 10) in Miami, Fla.

The 20-year-old model was joined by a gal pal to take a dip in the water.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Hailey took to Twitter that day to celebrate her parents’ wedding anniversary. “My parents are married 27 years today ❤️💍 inspired by them every day!” she wrote on her account. Congrats to them!

20+ pictures inside of Hailey Baldwin at the beach…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin

