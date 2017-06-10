Top Stories
Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Amber Rose Bares It All In Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Amber Rose Bares It All In Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 3:33 pm

January Jones & Busy Philipps Enjoy a Day in Malibu with Madewell!

January Jones & Busy Philipps Enjoy a Day in Malibu with Madewell!

January Jones, Busy Philipps, and Famous in Love‘s Georgie Flores pose for photos at Madewell‘s launch of a collection with the Surfrider Foundation on Friday (June 10) in Malibu, Calif.

Also in attendance at the event were UnREAL co-stars Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby, Rizzoli and IslesSasha Alexander, So You Think You Can Dance‘s Cat Deeley, American Made‘s Sarah Wright, Underground‘s Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Juno‘s Olivia Thirlby, The Hunger GamesIsabelle Fuhrman, and JustJared.com‘s Jared Eng.

FYI: January is wearing a Madewell top and skirt. Busy is wearing a Madewell top and pants. Constance is wearing a Madewell top. Sarah is wearing a Madewell dress. Shiri is wearing a Madewell top and jeans. Jurnee is wearing a Madewell bodysuit and jeans. Olivia is wearing a Madewell bodysuit and jeans. Cat is wearing a Madewell dress. Isabelle is wearing a Madewell top and shorts.
Just Jared on Facebook
january jones busy philipps madewell event 01
january jones busy philipps madewell event 02
january jones busy philipps madewell event 03
january jones busy philipps madewell event 04
january jones busy philipps madewell event 05
january jones busy philipps madewell event 06
january jones busy philipps madewell event 07
january jones busy philipps madewell event 08
january jones busy philipps madewell event 09
january jones busy philipps madewell event 10
january jones busy philipps madewell event 11
january jones busy philipps madewell event 12
january jones busy philipps madewell event 13
january jones busy philipps madewell event 14
january jones busy philipps madewell event 15
january jones busy philipps madewell event 16
january jones busy philipps madewell event 17
january jones busy philipps madewell event 18
january jones busy philipps madewell event 19
january jones busy philipps madewell event 20

Photos: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Cat Deeley, Georgie Flores, Isabelle Fuhrman, January Jones, Jared Eng, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Olivia Thirlby, Sarah Wright, Sasha Alexander, Shiri Sppleby

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop