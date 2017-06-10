Jennifer Hudson Towers Over Her 'Hairspray' Co-Stars at FYC Event!

Kristin Chenoweth and Dove Cameron sandwich in their much taller co-star Jennifer Hudson while attending the Hairspray Live! For Your Consideration event held at the Saban Media Center on Friday (June 9) in North Hollywood.

The ladies were joined at the event by their co-stars Maddie Baillio, Garrett Clayton, Ephraim Sykes, Shahidi Wright Joseph, and original Hairspray star Ricki Lake.

The cast of the NBC live special is hoping to secure some Emmy nominations for the production!

Dove took to her Instagram Stories that day to belt out Beyonce‘s song “Listen” from Dreamgirls. Listen now on