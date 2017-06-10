Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence‘s private plane had to make an emergency landing due to double-engine failure.

The 26-year-old actress was reportedly not hurt in the incident, E! News confirms.

A source told the outlet that the plane was flying out of Louisville, K.Y. – where Jennifer was visiting her family – when one of the engines stopped working at 31,000 feet.

While the pilots were making an unscheduled emergency landing, the other engine failed.

The pilots were able to land the plane safely in Buffalo, N.Y., where emergency vehicles were waiting.

We’re so glad to hear Jennifer and everyone involved is OK!
