Jenny Mollen Bares Her Baby Bump To Reveal Pregnancy Condition

Jenny Mollen announced she was expecting her second child earlier this year and is now giving fans an update!

The 38-year-old actress, who is married to Jason Biggs, took to her Instagram to show off her growing baby bump at 22 weeks.

Along with the photo, Jenny revealed that she has been dealing with a pregnancy condition called placenta previa.

“Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa? #22weeks,” Jenny captioned the photo.

The condition causes the placenta to cover all or part of the cervix, and while it can make pregnancy difficult, it still results in a healthy baby!

Other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Tori Spelling have also dealt with similar conditions.