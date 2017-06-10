Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 7:50 am

Jenny Mollen Bares Her Baby Bump To Reveal Pregnancy Condition

Jenny Mollen Bares Her Baby Bump To Reveal Pregnancy Condition

Jenny Mollen announced she was expecting her second child earlier this year and is now giving fans an update!

The 38-year-old actress, who is married to Jason Biggs, took to her Instagram to show off her growing baby bump at 22 weeks.

Along with the photo, Jenny revealed that she has been dealing with a pregnancy condition called placenta previa.

“Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa? #22weeks,” Jenny captioned the photo.

The condition causes the placenta to cover all or part of the cervix, and while it can make pregnancy difficult, it still results in a healthy baby!

Other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Tori Spelling have also dealt with similar conditions.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jenny Mollen, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop