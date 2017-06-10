Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Jessica Chastain and her future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo leave a pre-wedding party on Friday (June 9) in Venice, Italy.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress is reportedly getting married this weekend and she was joined at a party before the wedding by friends like Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman!

Jes and Adam worked together on the film Interstellar a few years ago.

Jessica and Gian Luca are rumored to be trying the knot at his family’s estate north of Venice on Saturday (June 10), according to People.

The couple has been dating for five years and we’re sending them our best during this exciting weekend!