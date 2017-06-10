Top Stories
Sat, 10 June 2017 at 11:18 am

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Jessica Chastain and her future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo leave a pre-wedding party on Friday (June 9) in Venice, Italy.

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress is reportedly getting married this weekend and she was joined at a party before the wedding by friends like Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman!

Jes and Adam worked together on the film Interstellar a few years ago.

Jessica and Gian Luca are rumored to be trying the knot at his family’s estate north of Venice on Saturday (June 10), according to People.

The couple has been dating for five years and we’re sending them our best during this exciting weekend!
Photos: Manuele Mangiarotti/SilverHu/REX/Shutterstock
Posted to: Adam Shulman, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Jessica Chastain

