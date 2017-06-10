Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Jessica Chastain and longtime love Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo have officially tied the knot!

The Oscar-nominated actress and the Moncler fashion executive got married during a romantic ceremony on Saturday (June 10) in Venice, Italy.

The gorgeous couple was joined by friends and family, including Jessica‘s best friend Jess Weixler, her former co-stars Anne Hathaway, Edgar Ramirez, and Emily Blunt, and fashion insider Derek Blasberg.

Jessica‘s wedding took place at her new husband’s family’s estate in the city of Treviso in northern Italy, according to People. The night before, the couple joined some of their friends an hour south in Venice for a pre-wedding celebration.

Congratulations to the happy couple on this exciting news!