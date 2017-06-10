Sat, 10 June 2017 at 5:27 pm
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hike in Matching Workout Clothes!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go for a hike together at Runyon Canyon Park on Friday afternoon (June 9) in Hollywood Hills, Calif.
The couple was dressed in matching Under Armour workout gear!
The hike wasn’t the only workout that Joe got in that day. He took to Instagram to share a photo of him and DNCE bandmates Cole Whittle and Jack Lawless on the tennis court in vintage clothes. “Happy Friday Y’all 🏆🎾 @dnce,” he captioned the video clip seen below.
Photos: BackGrid USA
