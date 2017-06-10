Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Anne Hathaway &amp; Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 5:27 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hike in Matching Workout Clothes!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hike in Matching Workout Clothes!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go for a hike together at Runyon Canyon Park on Friday afternoon (June 9) in Hollywood Hills, Calif.

The couple was dressed in matching Under Armour workout gear!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

The hike wasn’t the only workout that Joe got in that day. He took to Instagram to share a photo of him and DNCE bandmates Cole Whittle and Jack Lawless on the tennis court in vintage clothes. “Happy Friday Y’all 🏆🎾 @dnce,” he captioned the video clip seen below.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

