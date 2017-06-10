John Cena Deadlifts Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' (Video)

Everyone knows that John Cena is ridiculously strong, so it was no surprise that he is able to deadlift Jimmy Fallon!

The 40-year-old WWE wrestler and actor showed off his strength while appearing on The Tonight Show on Friday (June 10) in New York City.

Another guest on the show that evening was Rough Night star Kate McKinnon and John joined her to play a game of “True Confessions.”

John Cena Deadlifts Jimmy Fallon

John Cena Shocked Jimmy with His Surprise WrestleMania Engagement



True Confessions with Kate McKinnon and John Cena



Kate McKinnon Hammered a Bunch of Holes into SNL’s Office Walls



Kate McKinnon Learned an Australian Accent Listening to Podcasts