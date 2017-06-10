Top Stories
Sat, 10 June 2017 at 12:29 pm

John Cena Deadlifts Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' (Video)

John Cena Deadlifts Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' (Video)

Everyone knows that John Cena is ridiculously strong, so it was no surprise that he is able to deadlift Jimmy Fallon!

The 40-year-old WWE wrestler and actor showed off his strength while appearing on The Tonight Show on Friday (June 10) in New York City.

Another guest on the show that evening was Rough Night star Kate McKinnon and John joined her to play a game of “True Confessions.”

Watch all of the videos from the episode below!


John Cena Deadlifts Jimmy Fallon

Click inside to watch more videos from the episode…


John Cena Shocked Jimmy with His Surprise WrestleMania Engagement

True Confessions with Kate McKinnon and John Cena

Kate McKinnon Hammered a Bunch of Holes into SNL’s Office Walls

Kate McKinnon Learned an Australian Accent Listening to Podcasts
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, John Cena, Kate McKinnon

