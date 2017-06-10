Sat, 10 June 2017 at 12:29 pm
John Cena Deadlifts Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' (Video)
Everyone knows that John Cena is ridiculously strong, so it was no surprise that he is able to deadlift Jimmy Fallon!
The 40-year-old WWE wrestler and actor showed off his strength while appearing on The Tonight Show on Friday (June 10) in New York City.
Another guest on the show that evening was Rough Night star Kate McKinnon and John joined her to play a game of “True Confessions.”
Watch all of the videos from the episode below!
