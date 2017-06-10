Kate Winslet is Designing a New Watch Line for Longines

Kate Winslet strikes a pose as she arrives at the Longines store on Friday afternoon (June 10) in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old actress and ambassador for the luxury watch brand looked pretty in a curve-hugging black and white dress while she visited the store.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Winslet

Kate recently designed a new line of watches for Longines that she will be auctioning off for charity.

Proceeds from the Flagship Heritage by Kate Winslet auction will be going to the Golden Hat Foundation, a charity that Kate co-founded that raises awareness for autism.