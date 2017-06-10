Katy Perry Apologizes to Taylor Swift, Says 'I am Ready to Let it Go'
Katy Perry is ready to put her feud to Taylor Swift to rest.
During her live stream, the 32-year-old sat down with Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington where she was asked if she was ready to let go of their ongoing fight.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry
“I am ready to let it go,” Katy said. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know.”
For the past few weeks, Katy has been opening about her feud with Taylor and went as far as saying Taylor tried to “assassinate” her character.
“There’s a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey,” Katy said. “God bless her. Honestly.”