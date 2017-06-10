Top Stories
Sat, 10 June 2017 at 10:15 pm

Katy Perry Sets Up Epic Dominoes Track on Live Stream - Watch!

Katy Perry Sets Up Epic Dominoes Track on Live Stream - Watch!

Katy Perry is making the most of her time live on the web!

During her live stream tonight (June 10), the 32-year-old pop star and a friend set up tons of dominoes in a missive display across one of the rooms in her house.

Katy set up the dominoes to say “Will You Be My Witness?” in reference to her new album Witness that just dropped the day before.

Katy and her friend got super into it as they watched each domino knock over the other before ending in a huge grand finale.

Watch below!
