Sat, 10 June 2017 at 12:55 pm

Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Watch the Cavs Win Game 4!

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian share a big laugh with each other while celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers big win during game four of the 2017 NBA Finals on Friday night (June 10) at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The sisters were joined at the game by their mom Kris Jenner and Kourtney‘s kids Mason and Penelope, who looked so cute in her jersey.

Khloe‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson is on the Cavs and the team won the game to stay in the competition. The Golden State Warriors are currently up 3-1 in the finals.

15+ pictures inside of the Kardashians at the game…

Photos: Getty
