Laverne Cox, Laura Prepon & the 'OITNB' Cast Celebrate Season Five!

Laverne Cox and the cast of Orange Is The New Black are celebrating their upcoming fifth season!

The 33-year-old actress stepped out at the show’s event on Friday night (June 9) at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif.

She was joined by her pregnant co-star Laura Prepon, who was showing off her baby bump on the carpet!

Other OITNB cast members in attendance included Lea Delaria, Alysia Reiner, Taylor Schilling, Asia Kate Dillon, Danielle Brooks, Diane Guerrero, Jackie Cruz, Uzo Aduba and Natasha Lyonne.

10+ pictures inside from the Orange Is The New Black celebration…

