Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Anne Hathaway &amp; Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 5:26 pm

Liam Payne Can Not Keep His Cool About His Collaboration With Charlie Puth

Liam Payne Can Not Keep His Cool About His Collaboration With Charlie Puth

Liam Payne can barely contain his excitement right now — especially when it comes to his upcoming collaboration with Charlie Puth.

Ahead of his performance at CapitalFM’s Summertime Ball, the “Strip It Down” singer hit up his Twitter to tease fans about the team-up.

“Mr @charlieputh I have something extra special for you today,” Liam shared on Twitter, adding another tease to a fan later on.

“Don’t worry here’s a small Warning … look there’s a little sign just for you,” he wrote. “We have made a song and I’m very excited about it.”


However, Charlie was keeping mum on it all. Check out his tweet below!

Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, James Arthur, and Zedd are also pictured.
Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 01
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 02
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 03
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 04
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 05
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 06
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 07
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 08
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 09
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 10
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 11
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 12
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 13
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 14
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 15
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 16
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 17
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 18
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 19
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 20
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 21
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 22
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 23
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 24
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 25
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 26
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 27
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 28
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 29
liam payne charlie puth collab summertime ball 30

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Charlie Puth, James Arthur, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Zedd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
  • Cool Boots

    Liam is sooo cute.