Liam Payne Can Not Keep His Cool About His Collaboration With Charlie Puth

Liam Payne can barely contain his excitement right now — especially when it comes to his upcoming collaboration with Charlie Puth.

Ahead of his performance at CapitalFM’s Summertime Ball, the “Strip It Down” singer hit up his Twitter to tease fans about the team-up.

“Mr @charlieputh I have something extra special for you today,” Liam shared on Twitter, adding another tease to a fan later on.

“Don’t worry here’s a small Warning … look there’s a little sign just for you,” he wrote. “We have made a song and I’m very excited about it.”





However, Charlie was keeping mum on it all. Check out his tweet below!

Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, James Arthur, and Zedd are also pictured.