Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Arrive for Jessica Chastain's Italian Wedding!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 8:22 pm

Luke Bryan Will Open Stanley Cup Final Game Six With Epic Rooftop Performance

Luke Bryan is set to kick off game six of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final!

The 40-year-old country singer and Nashville Predators fan will open NBC’s broadcast of the match with a performance on the roof of the honky-tonk Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Lounge on Sunday (June 11).

According to the NHL, he will sing four songs at 6 p.m., which will be streamed live on NHL.com, before the live broadcast starts at 7 p.m.

“We wanted to come up with a way to cap off the Predators’ last home game of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final in the most unique and memorable way,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Content Officer and Executive Vice President.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. Pittsburgh currently leads the series 3-2.

ICYMI, watch Luke and Jason Derulo perform “Want to Want Me” at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.
