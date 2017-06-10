NBC's 'Menendez Murders' Series' Cast Is Shaping Up!

Law & Order: True Crime – The Menendez Murders is one of the highly anticipated shows of the fall season and the cast is shaping up!

Many new stars have been added to the cast in the past week, including Miles Gaston Villanueva as Lyle Menendez and Gus Halper as younger brother Erik Menendez.

Julianne Nicholson, who has been featured on Law & Order in the past, will play Jill Lansing, who was part of the Menendez brothers’ defense team.

Sterling Beaumon will play Glenn Stevens, a friend of Lyle’s from Princeton who became Lyle’s business partner after the murders, managing the first of a chain of Buffalo Wings restaurants.

Parenthood‘s Sam Jaeger will play Detective Les Zoeller, who investigates the murder of the Menendez parents.

Also joining the cast are ER veteran Anthony Edwards, Constance Marie, and Carlos Gomez.