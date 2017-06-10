Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 3:06 am

Neil Patrick Harris Supports 'Series of Unfortunate Events' at Netflix FYC Event

Neil Patrick Harris Supports 'Series of Unfortunate Events' at Netflix FYC Event

Neil Patrick Harris is all about A Series of Unfortunate Events right now!

The 43-year-old actor stepped out at the Netflix’s FYC event on Friday (June 9) at Netflix FYSee Space in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He was also joined at the event by his co-star Alfre Woodard.

Neil, Alfre and the rest of the Unfortunate Events cast are currently in the middle of filming the show’s second season.

A few days earlier, Neil took to his Instagram to share a photo while getting prosthetics for filming.

“Just another day at work. #unfortunate #ASOUE #prosthetics @unfortunatetv,” Neil captioned the image.

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Just Jared on Facebook
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 01
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 02
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 03
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 04
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 05
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 06
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 07
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 08
neil patrick harris series unfortunate events fyc 09

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alfre Woodard, Neil Patrick Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex a lot in spousal support - TMZ
  • Christina Grimmie's posthumous debut album has been released - Just Jared Jr
  • Farrah Abraham sends a cease and desist order to another Teen Mom OG co-star - Wetpaint
  • Jon Hamm has join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy Tag - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Celebs have a lot to say about former FBI director James Comey's Senate hearing - Gossip Cop