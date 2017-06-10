Neil Patrick Harris Supports 'Series of Unfortunate Events' at Netflix FYC Event

Neil Patrick Harris is all about A Series of Unfortunate Events right now!

The 43-year-old actor stepped out at the Netflix’s FYC event on Friday (June 9) at Netflix FYSee Space in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He was also joined at the event by his co-star Alfre Woodard.

Neil, Alfre and the rest of the Unfortunate Events cast are currently in the middle of filming the show’s second season.

A few days earlier, Neil took to his Instagram to share a photo while getting prosthetics for filming.

“Just another day at work. #unfortunate #ASOUE #prosthetics @unfortunatetv,” Neil captioned the image.