Plane Crash Survivor Wows 'America's Got Talent' Judges with Her Vocals (Video)

Kechi is about to make you tear up from her emotional story and amazing performance during this America’s Got Talent audition!

The Nigerian native was one of only two survivors in a plane crash in 2005 that killed 107 people and she used music to help her heal.

Kechi now lives in the United States and she auditioned for the talent competition using the Ed Sheeran song “Thinking Out Loud.”

You can watch Kechi‘s audition on this Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent at 8/7c on NBC!



Kechi Catches The Judges’ Attention With An Inspiring Performance