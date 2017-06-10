Robin Thicke & Girlfriend April Love Geary Are LAX Lovebirds!

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary hold hands while heading into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Thursday (June 8) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer was all smiles as he made his way to the security checkpoint.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Thicke

Fans of Robin who live in South Africa have something to look forward to as he is set to perform an intimate show there for 2,000 fans on July 2. Get tickets now if you’re in the area!