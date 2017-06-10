Top Stories
Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Amber Rose Bares It All In Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 12:20 pm

Robin Thicke & Girlfriend April Love Geary Are LAX Lovebirds!

Robin Thicke & Girlfriend April Love Geary Are LAX Lovebirds!

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary hold hands while heading into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Thursday (June 8) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer was all smiles as he made his way to the security checkpoint.

Fans of Robin who live in South Africa have something to look forward to as he is set to perform an intimate show there for 2,000 fans on July 2. Get tickets now if you’re in the area!
