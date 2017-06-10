Top Stories
Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Jessica Chastain Celebrates at Pre-Wedding Party with Anne Hathaway!

Amber Rose Bares It All In Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Amber Rose Bares It All In Photo to Promote Third Annual SlutWalk

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 3:03 pm

Rough Night's Ryan Cooper Flashes His Abs at NYC Photo Call

Rough Night's Ryan Cooper Flashes His Abs at NYC Photo Call

Ryan Cooper puts his ripped six pack abs on display while posing for a fun shot at the Rough Night photo call on Saturday morning (June 10) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor plays the stripper who is accidentally killed during a bachelorette party during the film.

Ryan was joined at the photo call, as well as a screening the night before, by his co-star Colton Haynes.

Just a few weeks ago, Ryan became a father for the first time and he shared an adorable photo of him holding his baby on Instagram.

A post shared by Ryan Cooper (@mrryancooper) on

30+ pictures inside of Ryan Cooper and Colton Haynes at the photo call…

Just Jared on Facebook
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 01
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 02
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 03
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 04
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 05
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 06
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 07
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 08
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 09
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 10
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 11
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 12
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 13
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 14
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 15
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 16
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 17
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 18
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 19
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 20
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 21
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 22
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 23
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 24
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 25
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 26
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 27
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 28
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 29
rough night ryan cooper flashes abs at nyc photo call 30

Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Colton Haynes, Ryan Cooper, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop