Rough Night's Ryan Cooper Flashes His Abs at NYC Photo Call

Ryan Cooper puts his ripped six pack abs on display while posing for a fun shot at the Rough Night photo call on Saturday morning (June 10) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The 31-year-old actor plays the stripper who is accidentally killed during a bachelorette party during the film.

Ryan was joined at the photo call, as well as a screening the night before, by his co-star Colton Haynes.

Just a few weeks ago, Ryan became a father for the first time and he shared an adorable photo of him holding his baby on Instagram.

A post shared by Ryan Cooper (@mrryancooper) on May 27, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

30+ pictures inside of Ryan Cooper and Colton Haynes at the photo call…