Scarlett Johansson & 'Rough Night' Cast Share a Toast at NYC Photo Call

Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, and Zoe Kravitz share a champagne toast while attending a photo call for Rough Night on Saturday morning (June 10) at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.

The ladies were joined at the photo call by co-stars Ryan Cooper and Colton Haynes, as director Lucia Aniello and her co-writer Paul W. Downs.

All of the stars, sans Scarlett, attended a screening of the movie the night before and the ladies made an appearance at the Build Series on Friday afternoon.

Rough Night hits theaters on June 16!

FYI: Scarlett is wearing an Alexander Wang outfit and shoes. Zoe is wearing an Alexander Wang outfit and Gucci shoes at the photo call. She is wearing Saint Laurent at Build. Ilana is wearing an Altuzarra dress, LK Bennett shoes, Wendy Nichol jewelry, and a CV Stones stone ring at the photo call. Kate is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress and Schutz heels at the photo call.

