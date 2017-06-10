Top Stories
Tom Hardy Writes Emotional Tribute After Dog Woody's Death

Amanda Bynes Gives First Interview in 4 Years (Video)

10 Things We Learned During Katy Perry's 'Witness' Live Stream!

Mary J. Blige Will Pay a Lot in Spousal Support to Ex-Husband

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 10:56 am

'Wonder Woman' Set to Top 'The Mummy' in Second Weekend

'Wonder Woman' Set to Top 'The Mummy' in Second Weekend

Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman is off to a great start in its second weekend and it will top Tom Cruise‘s The Mummy at the North American box office.

The film earned $15.8 million on Friday and is set to gross $54 million for the weekend, which will amount to one of the lowest first to second weekend drops ever for a major superhero movie, according to THR.

The Mummy earned $12 million on Friday and the film is expected to gross around $30 million total for the weekend, which will be the lowest gross for any of Universal’s The Mummy films. On the bright side, the film is on track to gross $139 million this weekend internationally for a number one start around the world!

WHAT ARE YOU SEEING at the movies this weekend?
