'Wonder Woman' Set to Top 'The Mummy' in Second Weekend

Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman is off to a great start in its second weekend and it will top Tom Cruise‘s The Mummy at the North American box office.

The film earned $15.8 million on Friday and is set to gross $54 million for the weekend, which will amount to one of the lowest first to second weekend drops ever for a major superhero movie, according to THR.

The Mummy earned $12 million on Friday and the film is expected to gross around $30 million total for the weekend, which will be the lowest gross for any of Universal’s The Mummy films. On the bright side, the film is on track to gross $139 million this weekend internationally for a number one start around the world!

