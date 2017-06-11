Alexander Skarsgard Checks Out French Open Women's Final

Alexander Skarsgard soaked up some sun at the 2017 French Open!

The 40-year-old Big Little Lies actor stepped out for day 14 of the tennis event held at Roland Garros stadium on Saturday (June 10) in Paris, France.

Alexander looked sharp in his white polo, grey pants, and beige shoes.

The women’s final ended with Jelena Ostapenko defeating Simona Halep with 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory.

Alexander was joined by French boxer Estelle Mossely.

Model Bella Hadid was also seen at the French Open that day.

