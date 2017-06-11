Top Stories
Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 1:41 am

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Get Cozy During Breakfast Date

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Get Cozy During Breakfast Date

Amber Heard holds on close to boyfriend Elon Musk as they arrive for breakfast on Friday morning (June 9) at Sweet Butter restaurant in Los Angeles.

The cute couple were spotted laughing and chatting as they enjoyed their breakfast date together.

Amber recently returned back to LA after filming the upcoming Aquaman movie in Australia for the past few weeks.

Amber recently took to Instagram to share a pic with her “Aquafam” including Jason Momoa.

My Aquafam @prideofgypsies @cowanfilms Temuera Morrison

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

