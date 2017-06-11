Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 8:18 pm

Andrew Rannells & 'Falsettos' Cast Walk Tonys Red Carpet!

Andrew Rannells and Stephanie J. Block share a hug before walking the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The actors were joined at the event by their Falsettos co-stars Christian Borle and Brandon Uranowitz.

All four of the actors are nominated for their performances in the classic musical, which will be aired on PBS later this year.

Stephanie walked the carpet with her husband, House of Cards actor Sebastian Arcelus.

FYI: Stephanie is wearing a J. Mendel dress.

10+ pictures inside of the Falsettos cast at the Tony Awards…

