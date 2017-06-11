Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 11:23 pm

Bandstand's Laura Osnes & Corey Cott Perform at Tonys 2017!

Laura Osnes and Corey Cott hit the stage for a performance from their musical Bandstand at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The performance was introduced by Jill Biden, who got a standing ovation from the audience. She talked about how the musical is about veterans and then honored the people who serve our country.

Laura and Corey were joined by their co-stars to perform the song “Nobody” from the musical, which won the Tony for Best Choreography.

Corey‘s younger brother Casey Cott, who stars on The CW’s Riverdale, was in attendance at the show. Laura walked the red carpet with her husband Nathan Johnson.

FYI: Laura is wearing a Badgley Mischka dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.
