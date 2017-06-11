Bella Hadid Wears Her Tennis Whites to the French Open

Bella Hadid is having the time of her life at the French Tennis Open!

The 20-year-old model was spotted cheering in the crowds as she attended the Women’s Single Final match on Saturday afternoon (June 10) at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Bella showed off her killer abs in an all-white Nike outfit as she hung out with a few of her friends.

Back in New York City, Bella‘s older sister Gigi Hadid was spotted making her way back to her apartment after she spent the afternoon meeting with fans at the V Magazine Store.

