Sun, 11 June 2017 at 3:20 am

Ben Affleck Catches Flight Out of LA After Attending Kids' School Event With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck headed out of town this weekend!

The 44-year-old actor kept it casual as he made his way to his plane on Saturday (June 10) in Los Angles.

Earlier this week, Ben and his ex Jennifer Garner reunited for an ice cream social at their children’s school, E! News reports. The duo are co-parents to Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Jennifer reportedly arrived first with Samuel before meeting up with Seraphina, while Ben arrived solo a few minutes later.

“[Ben] put a name tag on and said hello to a few people,” a source told the outlet. “Jen was hanging out with her friends and was her usual self – very smiley, social and happy. Ben was more serious and was by himself. He walked around holding Seraphina‘s hand and talking to her.”

Ben and Jen didn’t really talk to one another,” the source added. “Jen was busy with some of the moms telling stories and laughing. They stayed for about an hour before Ben walked the kids out to Jen‘s car. Jen took the kids back home.”
