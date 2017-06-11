Ben Platt Could Win Tony Award 2017 Tonight for 'Dear Evan Hansen'!

Ben Platt might be a Tony winner in just a few hours!

The 23-year-old actor – who is pictured here on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City – is up for the Best Actor in a Musical award for his work in Dear Evan Hansen.

See the full list of Tony Awards nominations in case you missed it. Best of luck to all of the nominees!

Evan will be performing “Waving Through a Window,” a song from the show, during the live telecast.

Tune into the 2017 Tony Awards tonight on CBS! The show is hosted by Kevin Spacey.