Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 9:11 pm

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Are Halfway to EGOT After Tony Awards Win for 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Are Halfway to EGOT After Tony Awards Win for 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Composers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek walk the red carpet together at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The guys just won the award for Best Original Score for writing the music and lyrics for the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Also pictured in the gallery are the nominated featured actors from the show, Rachel Bay Jones and Mike Faist.

Pasek and Paul won an Oscar earlier this year for writing the song “City of Stars” for the movie La La Land. They are now halfway to an EGOT and have a chance at winning a Grammy next year for the Dear Evan Hansen album. The guys are also writing new music for their musical A Christmas Story‘s live production on Fox, which will make them eligible for an Emmy next year as well!
Just Jared on Facebook
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 01
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 02
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 03
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 04
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 05
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 06
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 07
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 08
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 09
benj pasek justin paul tony awards 2017 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Benj Pasek, dear evan hansen, Justin Paul, Mike Faist, Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop