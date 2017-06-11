Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Are Halfway to EGOT After Tony Awards Win for 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Composers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek walk the red carpet together at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The guys just won the award for Best Original Score for writing the music and lyrics for the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Also pictured in the gallery are the nominated featured actors from the show, Rachel Bay Jones and Mike Faist.

Pasek and Paul won an Oscar earlier this year for writing the song “City of Stars” for the movie La La Land. They are now halfway to an EGOT and have a chance at winning a Grammy next year for the Dear Evan Hansen album. The guys are also writing new music for their musical A Christmas Story‘s live production on Fox, which will make them eligible for an Emmy next year as well!