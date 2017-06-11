Top Stories
Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 11:17 pm

Bette Midler & Ben Platt Win Tonys for Best Actress & Actor!

Bette Midler and Ben Platt hold their Tonys while accept the awards on stage at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The legendary actress won the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her work in Hello, Dolly and she might have also won the distinction of only person to outlast the music trying to play the winner off stage!

Bette told the producers to “shut that crap off” while trying to give her acceptance speech and she continued to speak even after the music ended.

Ben, who is just 23, won the award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his work in Dear Evan Hansen.
