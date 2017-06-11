Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 7:52 pm

Bette Midler Joins 'Hello Dolly' Cast at Tony Awards 2017!

Bette Midler Joins 'Hello Dolly' Cast at Tony Awards 2017!

Bette Midler looks glamorous on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The legendary actress was joined at the event by her daughter Sophie Von Haselberg, as well as her co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Gavin Creel, and Kate Baldwin.

Bette, David, Gavin, and Kate are all nominated for their performances in Hello, Dolly, which is up for 10 awards including Best Revival of a Musical.

David is expected to perform the song “Penny in My Pocket” during the show while Bette will hit the stage to present an award.

FYI: Bette is wearing a Michael Kors Collection gown and clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Bette Midler and the cast of Hello Dolly at the show…

