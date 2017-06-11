Top Stories
Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 6:30 am

Caitlyn Jenner Kicks Off Her Weekend with a Shopping Spree

Caitlyn Jenner Kicks Off Her Weekend with a Shopping Spree

Caitlyn Jenner makes her way out of the car as she runs errands on Friday afternoon (June 9) in Los Angeles.

The 67-year-old TV personality went cute and casual in a floral top and sandals as she spent her Friday doing some shopping.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

Later that day, Cait spent some time on her property hanging out with her cute her pup Bertha!

“Bertha is amazing! This dog knows how to work the tractor,” Cait captioned the below pic.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner

