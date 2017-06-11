Sun, 11 June 2017 at 6:30 am
Caitlyn Jenner Kicks Off Her Weekend with a Shopping Spree
Caitlyn Jenner makes her way out of the car as she runs errands on Friday afternoon (June 9) in Los Angeles.
The 67-year-old TV personality went cute and casual in a floral top and sandals as she spent her Friday doing some shopping.
Later that day, Cait spent some time on her property hanging out with her cute her pup Bertha!
“Bertha is amazing! This dog knows how to work the tractor,” Cait captioned the below pic.
