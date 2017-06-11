Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Will Host CMA Awards for 10th Year in a Row

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are teaming up once again for the 2017 CMA Awards!

The country singers will host the ABC event – held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 8 – for the 10th straight year.

The duo are just short of beating country star Vince Gill‘s hosting record (12 times between 1992-2003).

“Well, it’s extremely flattering, and for me, I take it seriously, and doing a good job means a lot to me personally,” Brad told Billboard about the honor. “Every year we have figured something else out that would make it better for the next year, so I think we’ve been able to improve on our performance each year. But simply, just the fact that the CMA asked us again, I am very flattered and honored.”

“I think that over the years, Carrie and I have not only grown into our roles, but that we have also slipped into our individual characters,” he went on. “The time has helped us to complement each other and build a chemistry together.”

“You know, when [the CMA] first asked, it was pretty late. I think it was in August, as I remember, so my first thought was that someone must have turned them down,” Carrie added with a laugh. “But seriously, I believe that show producer Robert Deaton had the original vision that we’d be good together.”