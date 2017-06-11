Top Stories
Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Adam West's Death - Read the Tweets

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jennifer Lawrence's Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Jessica Chastain Is Married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo!

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Beyonce's Due Date is Almost Here, But Where is Jay Z?

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 2:47 am

Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Will Host CMA Awards for 10th Year in a Row

Carrie Underwood & Brad Paisley Will Host CMA Awards for 10th Year in a Row

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are teaming up once again for the 2017 CMA Awards!

The country singers will host the ABC event – held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 8 – for the 10th straight year.

VIDEO: Watch Brad Paisley surprise high school students with a graduation ceremony performance

The duo are just short of beating country star Vince Gill‘s hosting record (12 times between 1992-2003).

“Well, it’s extremely flattering, and for me, I take it seriously, and doing a good job means a lot to me personally,” Brad told Billboard about the honor. “Every year we have figured something else out that would make it better for the next year, so I think we’ve been able to improve on our performance each year. But simply, just the fact that the CMA asked us again, I am very flattered and honored.”

“I think that over the years, Carrie and I have not only grown into our roles, but that we have also slipped into our individual characters,” he went on. “The time has helped us to complement each other and build a chemistry together.”

Click inside to hear what Carrie had to say…

“You know, when [the CMA] first asked, it was pretty late. I think it was in August, as I remember, so my first thought was that someone must have turned them down,” Carrie added with a laugh. “But seriously, I believe that show producer Robert Deaton had the original vision that we’d be good together.”
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood and brad paisley will host cma awards for 10 th straight year 01
carrie underwood and brad paisley will host cma awards for 10 th straight year 02
carrie underwood and brad paisley will host cma awards for 10 th straight year 03
carrie underwood and brad paisley will host cma awards for 10 th straight year 04
carrie underwood and brad paisley will host cma awards for 10 th straight year 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop