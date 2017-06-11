Chris Pratt Seems Pretty Happy to Be Back in Los Angeles!

Chris Pratt flashed a peace sign and thumbs up to the cameras after touching down at LAX Airport!

The 37-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor appeared to be in great spirits while making his way to his ride on Saturday (June 10) in Los Angeles.

He kept it casual in a baseball cap and sunglasses, carrying his guitar on his back.

Chris was spotted shaking hands with the employee who escorted him. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

Chris‘s wife Anna Faris recently shared a super cute photo of the duo’s four-year-old son Jack. Check it out below!

