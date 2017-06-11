Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 7:40 pm

Chrissy Teigen Is 'Appalled' Ahead of Tony Awards 2017 for This Funny Reason

Chrissy Teigen Is 'Appalled' Ahead of Tony Awards 2017 for This Funny Reason

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are slaying at the 2017 Tony Awards!

Earlier in the day, before arriving at Radio City Music Hall for the event on Sunday (June 11) in New York City, Chrissy was making some funny jokes about attending the Tonys.

“I am in new york for the Tony’s because I am a famous broadway actress and it makes sense,” Chrissy tweeted.

After seeing a photo of where she was being seated, she tweeted, “WHY HAS MY SEAT RECENTLY BEEN SAT IN!? As one of Broadway’s biggest stars on Broadway’s biggest nights I am appalled.”

If you don’t know, Chrissy has never been on Broadway! John will be presenting on stage this evening.

Tune into the Tonys tonight at 8pm ET!
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen john legend tony awards 2017 01
chrissy teigen john legend tony awards 2017 02
chrissy teigen john legend tony awards 2017 03
chrissy teigen john legend tony awards 2017 04
chrissy teigen john legend tony awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop