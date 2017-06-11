Chrissy Teigen Is 'Appalled' Ahead of Tony Awards 2017 for This Funny Reason

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are slaying at the 2017 Tony Awards!

Earlier in the day, before arriving at Radio City Music Hall for the event on Sunday (June 11) in New York City, Chrissy was making some funny jokes about attending the Tonys.

“I am in new york for the Tony’s because I am a famous broadway actress and it makes sense,” Chrissy tweeted.

After seeing a photo of where she was being seated, she tweeted, “WHY HAS MY SEAT RECENTLY BEEN SAT IN!? As one of Broadway’s biggest stars on Broadway’s biggest nights I am appalled.”

If you don’t know, Chrissy has never been on Broadway! John will be presenting on stage this evening.

Tune into the Tonys tonight at 8pm ET!