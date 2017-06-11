Cobie Smulders & Husband Taran Killam Are Such a Cute Couple at Tonys 2017!

Cobie Smulders and her husband Taran Killam pose for some cute photos together at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress currently stars on Broadway in the show Present Laughter alongside Kevin Kline. Kevin just won the Best Actor in a Play award for his work in the show. Congrats!

FYI: Cobie is wearing Schiaparelli.