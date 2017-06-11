Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 10:13 pm

Cobie Smulders & Husband Taran Killam Are Such a Cute Couple at Tonys 2017!

Cobie Smulders & Husband Taran Killam Are Such a Cute Couple at Tonys 2017!

Cobie Smulders and her husband Taran Killam pose for some cute photos together at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress currently stars on Broadway in the show Present Laughter alongside Kevin Kline. Kevin just won the Best Actor in a Play award for his work in the show. Congrats!

Check out Present Laughter if you’re in New York City.

Tune into CBS now to catch the remainder of the Tony Awards, airing until 11pm ET.

FYI: Cobie is wearing Schiaparelli.
Just Jared on Facebook
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 01
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 02
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 03
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 04
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 05
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 06
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 07
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 08
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 09
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 10
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 11
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 12
cobie smulders tony awards 2017 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Cobie Smulders, Kevin Kline, Taran Killam, Tony Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop