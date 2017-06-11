Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 8:03 pm

Come From Away's Jenn Colella Looks So Glam at Tonys 2017!

Come From Away's Jenn Colella Looks So Glam at Tonys 2017!

Jenn Colella makes a grand entrance on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The Broadway veteran is up for her first Tony nomination tonight for her work in the new musical Come From Away, which is up for Best Musical.

Jenn is nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Also pictured in the gallery is fellow nominee Mary Beth Peil, who is up for her work in Anastasia.

Make sure to watch Jenn perform with the cast of Come From Away on the Tonys tonight and catch her in the musical, now on Broadway!

FYI: Jenn is wearing Elizabeth Kennedy.
