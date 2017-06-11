Top Stories
Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 11:20 pm

Corinne & Demario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

News broke hours ago that production on Bachelor in Paradise had been shut down in Mexico over allegations of misconduct, and now, sources are revealing why.

Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman got the scoop, saying, two of the cast members, DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, got very drunk the first night of filming, stripped off their clothing, got into the pool and things turned into “soft core porn.”

A producer who witnessed DeMario and Corinne did not show up for work the next day and ended up suing the production for misconduct.

Click inside to read the full series of tweets about Bachelor in Paradise…
