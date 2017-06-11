Corinne & Demario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt
News broke hours ago that production on Bachelor in Paradise had been shut down in Mexico over allegations of misconduct, and now, sources are revealing why.
Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman got the scoop, saying, two of the cast members, DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, got very drunk the first night of filming, stripped off their clothing, got into the pool and things turned into “soft core porn.”
A producer who witnessed DeMario and Corinne did not show up for work the next day and ended up suing the production for misconduct.
Click inside to read the full series of tweets about Bachelor in Paradise…
I just spoke to a source who says he knows why "Bachelor in Paradise" was just cancelled. Here we go:
On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source.
Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked.
From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy.
The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work.
According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne.
DeMario and Corinne were both shown footage of their hookup during their interviews in the days following their rendezvous.
My source was told a producer filed a "third party complaint," to clarify my above comment.
