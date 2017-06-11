Cynthia Erivo Returns to Tony Awards After Last Year's Win!

Cynthia Erivo looks amazing while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The 30-year-old actress won the Tony last year for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her work in The Color Purple and she has returned this year for a performance!

Cynthia will join fellow winner Leslie Odom Jr. and The Rockettes on stage for a performance of “New York, New York.”

FYI: Cynthia is wearing a CG gown, Sophia Webster shoes, and Fred Leighton jewelry.