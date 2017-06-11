Darren Criss & Jonathan Groff Are Dapper Dudes at the Tonys!

Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff look so suave in their tuxedos on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The guys of course both starred on Glee!

Jonathan was joined by fellow Hamilton actor Brian d’Arcy James to host the Creative Arts Tonys Awards earlier in the night.

Some of the other Broadway stars in attendance at the Tonys were Anika Noni Rose, Leslie Odom Jr., Justin Guarini, and Madam Secretary co-stars Erich Bergen and Patina Miller, who is pregnant with her first child.