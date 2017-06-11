Demi Lovato & Ex Wilmer Valderrama Reunite for Sweet Photo

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama got together last night and snapped the cutest pic.

The 24-year-old “Body Say” singer and the 37-year-old That ’70s Show actor – who ended their six-year-relationship about a year ago – cuddled up for the sweet shot that Demi shared in her Instagram story on Saturday (June 10).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“Best of friends no matter what,” she captioned it.

The duo were apparently at a barbecue at her house to celebrate L.A. Pride weekend.

At the time of their split, Demi shared, “After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

Since then, Demi dated MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos for a few months, while Wilmer has been romantically linked to Minka Kelly.

See the full pic below…