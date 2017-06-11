Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 6:59 pm

Former Nominee Anna Kendrick Attends Tony Awards 2017!

Anna Kendrick looks lovely in black dress with floral embellishments on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The 31-year-old actress is set to present at the show this evening and she’s actually a Broadway veteran!

Fans definitely know Anna for her work in movie musicals like Pitch Perfect, Into the Woods, and The Last Five Years, but she actually got her start on Broadway in the musical High Society back in the 90s!

Anna was previously nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her work in the show when she was only 12-years-old.

FYI: Anna is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Cartier jewelry.
