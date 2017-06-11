Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 9:37 pm

Glenn Close & 'Sunset Boulevard' Co-Star Michael Xavier Have a Night Out at the Tonys!

Glenn Close & 'Sunset Boulevard' Co-Star Michael Xavier Have a Night Out at the Tonys!

Glenn Close and her co-star Michael Xavier are celebrating tonight at the 2017 Tony Awards!

The show is being held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The pair currently star together on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard. Sunset Boulevard is only playing for a few more weeks until June 25 so if you want to see the show, be sure to buy tickets ASAP!

Be sure to tune into CBS right now to see the rest of the Tonys! Kevin Spacey is acting as host.
