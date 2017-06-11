Top Stories
Sun, 11 June 2017 at 6:39 pm

Groundhog Day's Andy Karl Attends Tonys 2017 with Wife Orfreh

Andy Karl looks so suave alongside his wife Orfeh on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The 43-year-old actor is nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Musical tonight for his work in the show Groundhog Day.

Andy has previously been Tony nominated for his work in the musicals Rocky and On the Twentieth Century. This is his third nomination in three years!

Make sure to watch Andy‘s performance of “Seeing You” tonight on the Tonys!
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 01
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 02
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 03
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 04
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 05
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 06
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 07
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 08
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 09
andy karl orfeh tony awards 2017 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Tony Awards, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Tony Awards

