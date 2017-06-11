Groundhog Day's Andy Karl Attends Tonys 2017 with Wife Orfreh

Andy Karl looks so suave alongside his wife Orfeh on the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The 43-year-old actor is nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Musical tonight for his work in the show Groundhog Day.

Andy has previously been Tony nominated for his work in the musicals Rocky and On the Twentieth Century. This is his third nomination in three years!

Make sure to watch Andy‘s performance of “Seeing You” tonight on the Tonys!