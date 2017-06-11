Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Camo Bikini Bod on Miami Beach

Hailey Baldwin is working on her tan!

The 20-year-old model was spotted splashing around in a camo bikini on Sunday (June 11) in Miami, Fla.

After the beach, Hailey and her friends took the party to the pool, where they made sure to apply more sunblock.

Hailey has been in town since Friday, lounging around in a bright yellow bikini and a cute pink one-piece.

During her trip, Hailey took to Twitter to share a quote that spoke to her. Check it out below!